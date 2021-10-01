Unvaccinated NBA Players To Lose Millions Of Dollars In Salary For Missing Games

It has been learned that the unvaccinated NBA players are reportedly set to lose millions of dollars in salary. NBA has informed the players that will not be paid for missed games. Even though around 90 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated, some of the biggest names in the basketball league are reportedly refusing to take the jab.

NBA Covid vaccine

As per the league's latest announcement, the NBA players who are unvaccinated will forfeit game checks if they are not allowed to compete in New York and San Francisco due to local mandates.

"Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses", read a statement issued by NBA spokesman Mike Bass.

NBA players salary

If the league does go forward and implement stringent COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players, then the players in New York and San Fransisco would end up missing home games which can put some of the top players in a spot of bother. Two of those players include the likes of Kyrie Irving who represents the Brooklyn Nets and Andrew Wiggins from the Golden State Warriors and reportedly, the star duo could lose out roughly half of their respective salaries in case they have not taken their shots. It has been learned that Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins are earning $35 million and $31 million in salaries.

Even though there are rumours of both players not being vaccinated, there is no veracity regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James told reporters on Tuesday that he will not personally intervene and support vaccinations like he had done to protest against police atrocities against black Americans.

“We’re not talking about something political, or racism or police brutality,” James said. “We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods", said LeBron James.