USC Vs Gonzaga Prediction, Live Stream: How To Watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the USC Trojans in the West Region Elite 8 matchup on Tuesday, March 30. The NCAA encounter between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 PM ET (Wednesday, March 31 at 4:45 AM IST) at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Here's a look at our USC vs Gonzaga prediction, game preview and live stream details for the highly-anticipated contest.

USC vs Gonzaga preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are just three wins away from putting the finishing touches on an undefeated season with a national championship. Mark Few's men have racked up an astonishing 29 wins this season and on Sunday, breezed past Creighton 83-65 in the Sweet 16 to make it to the next round. The Bulldogs have scored 89.3 points per game while allowing just 63.7 PPG in their last three NCAA Tournament contests after topping the West Coast Conference.

Meanwhile, USC blew past PAC-12 rival Oregon 82-68 on Sunday to make it to the elite eight of the NCAA this season. Isaiah White and Tahj Eaddy combined for 42 points and seven made 3-pointers for the Trojans. As a team, USC shot 58.5 per cent from the field and went 10-of-17 from long distance. However, Andy Enfield's side will now brace for arguably their toughest challenge of the season on Tuesday, when the Trojans square off against the Bulldogs.

USC vs Gonzaga prediction and H2H record

Forcing turnovers will be USC's best weapon against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs were a bit careless with the ball against Creighton, coughing up 16 turnovers.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs will be relying on their efficient offense to get them into the last four of the tournament. The Bulldogs cannot afford a slow start that will give the Trojans confidence and allow them to turn the game into a defensive slugfest that buys time for their offense to take over. Nevertheless, our prediction for the game is a narrow win for the Bulldogs.

These two teams have faced each other only twice in the past and the USC have won both prior meetings with Gonzaga, beating the Bulldogs in back-to-back seasons in 1991 and 1992.

How to watch NCAA tournament elite eight live? How to watch USC vs Gonzaga live?

There will be no live broadcast/stream of the game in India. However, live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, the USC vs Gonzaga live stream will be available on TBS.

Image Credits - USC Men's Basketball, Gonzaga Basketball Twitter