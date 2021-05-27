USM Vs ASD Dream11: AS Douanes Vs US Monastir Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

Quick links:
Association Sportives des Douanes (ASD) will be facing the Union Sportive Monastir (USM) for their upcoming Basketball Africa League game for the 2021 season. The game is scheduled on Thursday, May 27, 5:30 PM CAT (Thursday, May 27, 9:00 PM IST) at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. Here is a look at the USM vs ASD Dream11 prediction and USM vs ASD Dream11 team.
The BAL – a partnership between the NBA and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) – started their season on May 16 (May 17 IST). The BAL is a new professional league, which will feature 12 basketball club teams from Africa. The BAL have their headquarters in Dakar, Senegal. As per the announcement made by BAL, the league will build "on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Regional Office Africa has organized in Africa and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America".
The league features 154 players, who come from countries across Africa, Europe, the USA, and the Middle East. The 12 teams will have up to 13 players, nine of which will be citizens from the home country. Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers have Ben Uzoh on their roster, who is the first former NBA player to play the BAL.
8️⃣ teams have locked in a place in #theBAL Playoffs, which start on May 26th! GAME ON 🏀⚡— Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) May 24, 2021
--------------------------------
8️⃣ Équipes ont leur ticket pour les quarts de final de la BAL qui commencent le 26 Mai! GAME ON 🏀⚡ pic.twitter.com/AE07DGs6pA
Brandon Jay Costner, Prince Ibeh, Myck Kabongo, Demarcus Holland, Ibrahima Thomas, Taren Sullivan, and Robert Christopher Daniels are players from the G League who will play in the BAL. The USM has Ater Majok, who was drafted by the LA Lakers in 2011.
USM has been around since 1959, winning their first title in 1998. They made their FIBA Africa Club Championship debut in 2014. For ASD, on the other hand, BAL is the second international participation.