USM Vs ASD Dream11: AS Douanes Vs US Monastir Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

Association Sportives des Douanes (ASD) will be facing the Union Sportive Monastir (USM) for their upcoming Basketball Africa League game for the 2021 season. The game is scheduled on Thursday, May 27, 5:30 PM CAT (Thursday, May 27, 9:00 PM IST) at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. Here is a look at the USM vs ASD Dream11 prediction and USM vs ASD Dream11 team.

USM vs ASD preview

The BAL – a partnership between the NBA and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) – started their season on May 16 (May 17 IST). The BAL is a new professional league, which will feature 12 basketball club teams from Africa. The BAL have their headquarters in Dakar, Senegal. As per the announcement made by BAL, the league will build "on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Regional Office Africa has organized in Africa and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America".

The league features 154 players, who come from countries across Africa, Europe, the USA, and the Middle East. The 12 teams will have up to 13 players, nine of which will be citizens from the home country. Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers have Ben Uzoh on their roster, who is the first former NBA player to play the BAL.

8️⃣ teams have locked in a place in #theBAL Playoffs, which start on May 26th! GAME ON 🏀⚡

--------------------------------

8️⃣ Équipes ont leur ticket pour les quarts de final de la BAL qui commencent le 26 Mai! GAME ON 🏀⚡ pic.twitter.com/AE07DGs6pA — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) May 24, 2021

Brandon Jay Costner, Prince Ibeh, Myck Kabongo, Demarcus Holland, Ibrahima Thomas, Taren Sullivan, and Robert Christopher Daniels are players from the G League who will play in the BAL. The USM has Ater Majok, who was drafted by the LA Lakers in 2011.

USM has been around since 1959, winning their first title in 1998. They made their FIBA Africa Club Championship debut in 2014. For ASD, on the other hand, BAL is the second international participation.

ASD Roster

Alkaly Ndour, Cheikh Tidiane Ndoye, Cheikh Bamba Diallo, Adama Louis Adams, Mohamed B. Abdourahman Sadi, Mamadou Lamine Diop, Mamadou Faye, Modou MBAYE, 2Serigne Bamba Geuye, Cheikh Ahmet Kamara, Christopher Jarrod Cokley, Hassan Ahmed Elsayed Selim Attia, Birahim Gaye

USM Roster

Omar Abada, Neji Jaziri, Marcus Christopher Crawford, Mourad El Mabrouk, Wael Arakji, Oussama Marnaoui, Radhouane Slimane, Majoc Ater James, Eskander Bhouri, Firas Lahyani, Makrem Ben Romdhane, Mohamed Mokhtar Ghayaza, Waseef Methnani.t

USM vs ASD Dream11 prediction

Point Guard – W Arakji

Shooting Guard – C B Diallo

Shooting Forward – R Slimane, H A E Selim-Attia, M Faye

Power Forward – M B Romdhane

Centre – M A James, M L Diop

Note: The above USM vs ASD team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The USM vs ASD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: BAL Instagram)