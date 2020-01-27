UTA Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz will lock horns on Tuesday, January 28, 7:30 AM IST (Monday, January 27 6:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Jazz currently have a 32-13 win-loss record and are ranked 2nd in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets currently have a 28-17 win-loss record and are ranked 6th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the UTA vs HOU game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the UTA vs HOU Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

Also read | Zion Williamson hits four 3-pointers in 3 mins, more than Ben Simmons has in entire career

UTA vs HOU Dream11 player performances

Unsurprisingly, James Harden is the top scorer for the Rockets with an average of 36.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Russell Westbrook follows with an average of 26 points. Clint Capela, Danuel House, Eric Gordon SG and Ben McLemore also have averages above 10. Donovan Mitchell is the Jazz's top scorer with 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic follows with an average of 21.1 points per game. Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Mike Conley have averages above 10.

Also read | Watch NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo show off his football skills in Paris

UTA vs HOU Dream11 team injury updates

Rockets star Russell Westbrook will sit out the game for rest purposes. Emmanuel Mudiay is listed as probable for the game.

Also read | Kobe Bryant names 3 WNBA players capable of succeeding in NBA currently

UTA vs HOU Dream11 squads

UTA vs HOU Dream11 team squad – Houston Rockets

James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

UTA vs HOU Dream11 team squad – Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

UTA vs HOU Dream11 team

Point-guards: Austin Rivers, Mike Conley

Shooting-guards: James Harden (SP)

Small-forwards: Danuel House, Bojan Bogdanovic

Power-forwards: Royce O'Neale, P. J. Tucker

Centre: Clint Capela

UTA vs HOU Dream11 prediction

Rockets start as favourites to win.

Note - The UTA vs HOU Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Dwight Howard seeks Lakers legend and ex-rival Kobe Bryant's help for NBA Dunk Contest