UTA Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz will lock horns on Tuesday, January 28, 7:30 AM IST (Monday, January 27 6:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Jazz currently have a 32-13 win-loss record and are ranked 2nd in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets currently have a 28-17 win-loss record and are ranked 6th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the UTA vs HOU game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the UTA vs HOU Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Unsurprisingly, James Harden is the top scorer for the Rockets with an average of 36.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Russell Westbrook follows with an average of 26 points. Clint Capela, Danuel House, Eric Gordon SG and Ben McLemore also have averages above 10. Donovan Mitchell is the Jazz's top scorer with 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic follows with an average of 21.1 points per game. Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Mike Conley have averages above 10.
Rockets star Russell Westbrook will sit out the game for rest purposes. Emmanuel Mudiay is listed as probable for the game.
