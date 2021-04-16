UTA Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Best Team, Top Picks And NBA Match Preview

Western Conference giants Utah Jazz (UTA) will take on the Indiana Pacers (IND) in their NBA regular season clash. The game will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 17. With just hours left for the fixture to be played, here's a look at the UTA vs IND Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the same.

Dream11 NBA prediction: Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers preview

Utah Jazz have been the team to beat in the NBA this season and the Western Conference leaders will be favourites when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. With the likes of Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers competing for the West top seed, Jazz will be keen to continue their winning run, having won seven of their last 10 games. Utah come into the game after clinching a comfortable win over the OKC Thunder, to maintain the one-game advantage they have over the Suns. Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell starred scoring 45 points combined in a regulation 106-96 win.

Two days off, then on to the next ðŸŽµ#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/z7yqWebApD — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 14, 2021

As for the Indiana Pacers, the visitors also returned to winning ways with their previous tie, clinging to a win over the struggling Houston Rockets. Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert all scored above 20 points as the Pacers clinched a 132-124 victory to boost their playoff credentials. Indiana are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-28 record and will hope for a win to put pressure on fellow contenders Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. Utah Jazz will be favourites at home, and the Indiana Pacers will hope to brave the odds and make it back to back wins on the road.

Predicted line-ups

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb

UTA vs IND Dream11 prediction: Best team

Point Guards: Mike Conley, Malcolm Brogdon

Mike Conley, Malcolm Brogdon Shooting Guards: Caris LeVert, Aaron Holiday

Caris LeVert, Aaron Holiday Small Forwards: Bojan Bogdanovic, Justin Holiday

Bojan Bogdanovic, Justin Holiday Power Forward: Royce O'Neal

Royce O'Neal Centre: Rudy Gobert

UTA vs IND Dream11 team: Top Picks

Utah Jazz: Rudy Gibert, Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert

Note: The above UTA vs IND Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UTA vs IND game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz Twitter)