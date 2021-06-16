UTA vs LAC Dream11: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers Prediction, Teams and Top Picks

Utah Jazz will take on Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The game will be played at the Vivint Arena, Utah and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16 at 10:00 PM local time [Thursday, June 17 at 7:30 AM IST]. With the series all tied up, it will be very interesting to see which team comes out on top and takes a 3-2 lead. Here is a look at the UTA vs LAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and UTA vs LAC Dream11 team.

UTA vs LAC Game preview

Utah played fantastically in the regular season and finished as the top seed in the stacked Western Conference, they continued their dominance in the regular season as they beat Memphis Grizzlies 4-1 in the first round and took a 2-0 lead against the Clippers. But things have not been the same since the Jazz lost Games 3 and 4. Donovan Mitchell has continued his brilliance, despite his team's loss. The young guard scored 37 points in Game 4 and looked in great offensive flow, shooting 40% from the 3 point range.

Rudy Gobert will have to step his game up in this game and stop Kawhi Leonard and Paul George from scoring. To play at Utah has never been easy for any away team and the Jazz will have to take advantage of this game by putting up a dominant display which will help them take the lead in the series.

Los Angeles Clippers have now twice overcome a 2-0 deficit this Playoffs, their performance in Games 3 and 4 was truly dominant and if they continue the same in game 6 it will be very difficult to stop them. Kawhi and PG were once again dominant and combined for 62 points in Game 4. The game in Utah is going to be tough, but with the resilience, the Clippers have shown in these Playoffs, it is certain that it is going to be an exciting battle.

UTA vs LAC starting lineup

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum

UTA vs LAC Dream11 top picks

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson

UTA vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Reggie Jackson, Donovan Mitchell

Shooting Guard: Joe Ingles

Small Forwards: Bojan Bogdanovic, Kawhi Leonard

Power Forward: Marcus Morris

Centres: Rudy Gobert, Nicholas Batum

UTA vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have looked sensational this series and the Clippers would be hoping for another big performance from their superstar duo. Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris have all stepped up this series and have helped massively in the team's victory. Considering the form and the momentum they are in, we predict a win for the Clippers in Game 5 against the Jazz.

Note: The UTA vs LAC Dream11 prediction and UTA vs LAC playing 11 are made on the basis of our own analysis. The UTA vs LAC Dream11 team and UTA vs LAC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

