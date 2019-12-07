UTA Vs MEM Dream11 NBA Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Utah Jazz will play their next match against Memphis Grizzlies in their upcoming 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah on Saturday night (Sunday 8:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the UTA vs MEM game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the UTA vs MEM Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Both the teams are in need of a win if they want to get their season back on track. The Jazz lost their last three games and are in desperate need of a win here. When they faced Memphis, they won that game 103-94. The Grizzlies also come into this game on the back of three straight defeats.
For Utah Jazz, Mike Conley is a doubt to face his former team. He continues to recover from a muscle injury. He sat out the last game against the Los Angeles Lakers for the same reasons. For the Grizzlies, Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant will miss the match due to hip and back injury while Andre Iguodala remains out of the squad due to personal reasons.
Trevon Bluiett, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, William Howard, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman
De'Anthony Melton, Tyus Jones, Ja Morant, John Konchar, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Yuta Watanabe, Solomon Hill, Bruno Caboclo, Dillon Brooks, Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Kyle Aderson, Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas
Point-guards: Ja Morant
Shooting-guards: Donovan Mitchell, Grayson Allen
Small-forwards: Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles
Power-forwards: Jeff Green
Centre: Jonas Valanciunas