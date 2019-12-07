UTA Vs MEM Dream11 NBA Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Utah Jazz will play their next match against Memphis Grizzlies in their upcoming 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah on Saturday night (Sunday 8:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the UTA vs MEM game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the UTA vs MEM Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Cleveland Cavaliers Set To Trade Kevin Love, Trail Blazers Interested

UTA vs MEM preview

Both the teams are in need of a win if they want to get their season back on track. The Jazz lost their last three games and are in desperate need of a win here. When they faced Memphis, they won that game 103-94. The Grizzlies also come into this game on the back of three straight defeats.

Also Read: Lakers Vs Trail Blazers Highlights: LeBron James Trumps Carmelo Anthony In Lakers' Win

UTA vs MEM injury updates

For Utah Jazz, Mike Conley is a doubt to face his former team. He continues to recover from a muscle injury. He sat out the last game against the Los Angeles Lakers for the same reasons. For the Grizzlies, Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant will miss the match due to hip and back injury while Andre Iguodala remains out of the squad due to personal reasons.

UTA vs MEM Dream11 Squads

UTA vs MEM Dream11 Squads: Utah Jazz

Trevon Bluiett, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, William Howard, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman

Also Read: LeBron James Accidentally Knocks Down Courtside Vendor; Wins Hearts For Apologising

UTA vs MEM Dream11 Squads: Memphis Grizzlies

De'Anthony Melton, Tyus Jones, Ja Morant, John Konchar, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Yuta Watanabe, Solomon Hill, Bruno Caboclo, Dillon Brooks, Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Kyle Aderson, Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas

Also Read: Satnam Singh Bhamara, First Indian To Play In NBA, Fails Dope Test & Is Suspended: Report

UTA vs MEM Dream11 team

Point-guards: Ja Morant

Shooting-guards: Donovan Mitchell, Grayson Allen

Small-forwards: Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles

Power-forwards: Jeff Green

Centre: Jonas Valanciunas

Note – The UTA vs MEM Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game