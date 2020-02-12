UTA Vs MIA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Utah Jazz and Miami Heat are all set to face off in an NBA 2019-20 regular-season game. Both the teams will square off at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, February 13 at 7:30 AM IST). You can play the UTA vs MIA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the UTA vs MIA Dream11 predictions and squad details

UTA vs MIA Dream11 Preview

The Utah Jazz side currently occupies the 4th spot in the Western Conference standings. They have played 53 games so far in the league. Out of which, they have won 35 games and lost 18 games. Their previous game was against the Dallas Mavericks, which they won with a scoreline of 123-119. Victory over Miami Heat will help Utah Jazz to firmly tighten their grip on the current position and move ahead in the standings.

Meanwhile, Miami Heat occupies the 4th position in the Eastern Conference standings. They have played 53 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 35 games and lost 18 games. They played their last game against the Golden State Warriors which they won by a 113-101 margin. After winning their previous game, Heat will be looking to beat Jazz and move up the table.

UTA vs MIA Squads

UTA vs MIA Dream11 squad: Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

UTA vs MIA Dream11 squad: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters and Justice Winslow.

UTA vs MIA Dream11 team

Donovan Mitchell can be your Star Player for this game.

UTA vs MIA Dream11 prediction

While this is a close call, Utah Jazz start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The UTA vs MIA Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.