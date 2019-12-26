UTA Vs POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Utah Jazz will go head to head against Portland Trail Blazers in a game categorized under Western Conference Division on Friday, December 27, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 9:00 AM IST. Portland Trail Blazers are placed on the eighth position in the points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 18-12 in the 31 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Utah Jazz are placed on the sixth position. They have a win-loss record of 9-20 in the 30 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah.

UTA Vs POR game Schedule

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Date: Friday, December 27, 2019

Time: 9 AM IST

UTA vs POR - Team Squad

Utah Jazz: Trevon Bluiett, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, William Howard, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

Jazz fans, help us welcome @JordanClarksons to the squad! pic.twitter.com/f9CQJ2GK1R — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 24, 2019

UTA Vs POR top picks

Utah Jazz: Emmanuel Mudiay, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Ed Davis

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore, Hassan Whiteside

UTA Vs POR: Dream11 Team and Prediction

Point Guard: Emmanuel Mudiay, Damian Lillard

Shooting Guard: CJ McCollum

Small Forward: Kent Bazemore, Joe Ingles

Power Forward: Royce O'Neale, Ed Davis

Centre: Hassan Whiteside

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

