UTA Vs POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Utah Jazz will be squaring off against the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA regular 2019-20 basketball game. Both the teams will face each other at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM IST. You can play the UTA vs POR game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the UTA vs POR Dream11 prediction and squad details.

UTA vs POR Dream11 preview

Utah Jazz are on the 5th position in the Western Conference. They have played 50 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 32 games and lost 18 games. Their last match was against the Denver Nuggets which they lost by a margin of 95-98. They have to play well in the upcoming game against Portland Trail Blazers to move forward in the points table.

Portland Trail Blazers are currently on the 9th position in the Western Conference. They have played 52 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 24 and lost 28. They will be eager to win in order to move forward in the points table.

UTA vs POR Dream11 squad

UTA vs POR Dream11 squad: Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

UTA vs POR Dream11 squads: Portland Trail Blazers

Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr. and Hassan Whiteside.

UTA vs POR Dream11 team

UTA vs POR Dream11 prediction

Utah Jazz are favourites to win the tie.

Note - The UTA vs POR Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.