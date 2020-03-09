UTA Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And NBA Live Game Details

Utah Jazz will face the Toronto Raptors in their next NBA encounter. Utah Jazz are at the fourth position of the Western Conference with a 41-22 win-loss ratio. Utah Jazz have won six of their last 10 games. They won their last NBA game by a 105-111 margin against the Detroit Pistons. Utah Jazz have maintained a home record of 21-9 and an away record of 20-13.

As for the Toronto Raptors, they are on the second spot of the Eastern Conference. They have maintained a win-loss record of 45-18 in the season so far. Toronto Raptors have won six of their last 10 games. They won their last NBA clash against the Sacramento Kings (118-113). Toronto Raptors have maintained a home record of 23-9 and an away record of 22-9.

UTA vs TOR is scheduled for March 9, 2020 (March 10, 6:30 AM IST) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Here is the UTA vs TOR Dream11 prediction, UTA vs TOR Dream11 top picks and UTA vs TOR Dream11 team.

UTA vs TOR Dream11 Prediction

UTA vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Tony Bradley Norman Powell Jordan Clarkson

UTA vs TOR Dream11 team (Full Squad)

UTA vs TOR Dream11 team: Utah Jazz full squad

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Rayjon Tucker, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman

UTA vs TOR Dream11 team: Toronto Raptors full squad

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet, Paul Watson