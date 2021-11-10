Utah Jazz Vs Atlanta Hawks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK

Currently sitting second in the Western Conference of the NBA, Utah Jazz seem comfortable but they will come up against a physical 12th place Atlanta Hawks. The match will begin live at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 10 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The last time they came up against each other, it was a closely contested match in the first two quarters but after that, the Jazz team was unstoppable as Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic ran riot at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, this time it will be a different game with a struggling Hawks team growing more desperate for a win having won just one game in their last seven and Jazz might be a little wary having lost their last two. Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks live stream details for India, the US, and the UK.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official telecast in the country. However, fans can use the Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA. The match will begin live at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 10 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

How to watch NBA live in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks NBA match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Jazz vs Hawks live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3 AM BST on November 10 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

La Lakers vs Hornets live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Jazz vs Hawks live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9 PM ET on November 9 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

