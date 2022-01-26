Utah Jazz Vs Phoenix Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Utah Jazz will welcome the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, January 26th (Thursday, January 27th; 8:30 am IST) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah Jazz are placed fourth in the Western Conference table having won 30 and lost 18 of their 48 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Phoenix Suns are placed atop the table in the same division having won 37 and lost nine of their 46 games so far. In terms of form, the Utah Jazz comes into this clash behind a 115-109 loss over Phoenix Suns, the same opponents for the night while Phoenix Suns are unbeaten in their last seven.

Jazz vs Suns injury report

For Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell is out as part of NBA's Concussion Protocol while Hassan Whiteside is uncertain for the clash.

For Phoenix Suns, Jae Crowder (Left Wrist Contusion), Dario Saric (Right Knee ACL), Frank Kaminsky (Right Knee), Abdel Nader (Right Knee), Cameron Payne (Right Wrist Sprain) are all out with Deandre Ayton uncertain.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Jazz vs Suns Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Jazz vs Suns game live on ESPN while Bally Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain will air the game locally. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Wednesday, January 26, at 10:00 pm ET.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neal, Hassan Whiteside

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, JaVale McGee

(Image: Pixabay)