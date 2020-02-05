VAL Vs BAR Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Valencia and Barcelona will face off in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 game. Both the teams will play at La Fonteta on Thursday, February 6 at 1:30 AM IST. You can play the VAL vs BAR match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the VAL vs BAR Dream11 predictions and squad details.

VAL vs BAR Dream11 preview

Barcelona currently occupy the third position in the league standings. In a total of 22 matches played so far, Barcelona have succeeded in 16 matches. They have been defeated in 6 matches. They played their recent match against Zenit and went on to win the game by a 90-72 margin. Victory over Valencia will help them to climb up the points table.

Valencia, on the other hand, currently occupy the 7th place on the points table. In a total of 22 matches, VAL has won 11 matches and faced 11 defeats. They played their last game against Panathinaikos. They won the game by a 94-87 margin. VAL will look to win the game in order to move up in the points table.

VAL vs BAR Dream11 squad

VAL vs BAR Dream11 squad: Barcelona

Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic.

VAL vs BAR Dream11 squad: Valencia

Quinoa Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Jordan Loyd, Maurice Ndour, Alberto Abalde, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Demetrio, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Hilmar Henningsson, Aaron Doornekamp, Tomas Pavelka, Alonso Faure, Guillem Ferrando

VAL vs BAR Dream11 team

VAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Barcelona are favourites to win the game

Note: The VAL vs BAR Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.