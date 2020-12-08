VAL Vs ZEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Match Preview

Valencia Basket will lock horns with Zenit Saint Petersburg in a Week 4 game of the Euroleague Basketball tournament. The VAL vs ZEN match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 9 from the Pavelló Municipal Font de Sant Lluís, Valencia. Here is our VAL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction, VAL vs ZEN Dream11 team and VAL vs ZEN Dream11 top picks.

FOUR makeup games tonight!



Don't miss a moment on EuroLeague TV 📺 — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 8, 2020

Also Read | Tyler Herro Says Teams Come At Him And Duncan Robinson Defensively Because They Are White

VAL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The hosts for tonight's game, Valencia Basket have had a decent run at the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2020-21 season so far. Valencia's record in the last five EuroLeague games has been LWWWL, with their most recent game ending in a shock defeat against Alba Berlin. Having won three games on the trot against Panathinaikos 95-83, Maccabi Tel Aviv 82-80 and Fenerbahçe Beko 90-86 Valencia were the favourites to win against the Alba Berlin. However, their brilliant three-match winning streak was broken by a 92-100 home defeat against No.16 team, Alba Berlin.

This puts Valencia Basket in 5th place on the table with seven wins and four losses from 11 games. This is some way above Zenit Saint Petersburg who are in 8th place on the table with six wins and three losses from their nine games. Zenit are also coming off a 65-73 home defeat against Fenerbahce after having won three in a row against Alba Berlin, Baskonia and Zalgiris. This will be just the third meeting between the two teams at the EuroLeague since 2000. Valencia has won both their previous encounters with Zenit, 81-86 away and 94-90 at home.

Also Read | LeBron James Admits To Being Hurt By Kyrie Irving's Recent Comments

VAL vs ZEN starting lineup prediction

Valencia Basket predicted starting lineup: PG: Sam Van Rossom, SG: Klemen Prepelic, C: Bojan Dubljevic, SF: Nikola Kalinic, PF: Josep Puerto

Zenit Saint Petersburg predicted starting lineup: PG: Kevin Pangos, C: Will Thomas, SG: Denis Zakharov, PF: Alex Poythress, SF: Vitaly Fridzon

VAL vs ZEN Key Players

Valencia Basket- Sam Van Rossom, Klemen Prepelic, Martin Hermannsson

Zenit Saint Petersburg - Kevin Pangos, Will Thomas, Mateusz Ponitka

Also Read | NBA Teams To Receive $30 Million For Dealing With COVID-19-induced Losses In 2020 Season

VAL vs ZEN Dream11 team

PG: Sam Van Rossom, Kevin Pangos (PP)

SG: Denis Zakharov, Klemen Prepelic (SP)

SF: Nikola Kalinic, Vitaly Fridzon

PF: Josep Puerto

C: Bojan Dubljevic

VAL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction

According to our VAL vs ZEN match prediction, Valencia Basket will win this match.

Note: The VAL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction and VAL vs ZEN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VAL vs ZEN Dream11 team, VAL vs ZEN playing 11 and VAL vs ZEN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | NBA's New Rules Might NOT Let 100% Fit Players Rest For High-profile, Regular Season Games

Image Credits: Valencia Basket Twitter