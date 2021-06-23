Vanessa Bryant Agrees To Settle With Helicopter Company In Kobe Bryant Crash

Over a year after the tragic Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, the lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant against the helicopter company has been settled. The Kobe Bryant death lawsuit filed by Vanessa and others who lost loved ones in the crash sought accountability, looking for the company to accept their negligence. Vanessa has remained firm on her side for over a year, also garnering support from well-wishers on the same.

Kobe Bryant's wife and helicopter company settle lawsuit

According to recent reports, Vanessa and others involved in the lawsuit have agreed to reach a settlement with the helicopter company they have sued. The crash occurred on January 26, 2020, claiming the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others (Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, and Christina Mauser) including pilot Ara Zobayan. However, the settlement details are not revealed and will be finalized while remaining confidential.

The company – Island Express Helicopters, Inc, Island Express Holding Corp, the pilot's estate, and one other company involved have all agreed to settle. As of now, no official comment from Vanessa's side has been made.

The lawsuit, filed last February, had Vanessa seek general, economic and punitive damages. According to the lawsuit, the company’s breach of ‘duty and negligence’ was the cause of their deaths. Additionally, they also brought up Ara Zobayan's ‘negligent conduct’, which was apparently responsible for Bryant and Gianna's death.

Later, economic and monetary damages were added in a new case summary. The 72-page document was filed by Vanessa's lawyers and reportedly state that Vanessa 'seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the court deems just and proper'. No particular amount was mentioned.

Vanessa has also sued the LA Sheriff's department, upset over the department sharing crash site photos even though they were not needed for an official investigation. She sued the LAPD last September. The lawsuit accused that "no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification".

According to Vanessa's lead attorney, the lawsuit filed is based on "accountability", and about preventing something like this from happening to other families who've lost their loved ones. Apparently, five deputies and three trainees (or reserves) had shared the photos. Earlier this year, Vanessa actually took to revealing the names of those deputies.

