Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartfelt Picture, Video On Her And Kobe's 20th Wedding Anniversary

Like every other major event in their life, Vanessa Bryant has chosen to celebrate her wedding anniversary on Instagram with fans. Vanessa ended up posting two memories for her 20th wedding anniversary, remembering her late husband. On Twitter and Instagram, fans wished the Los Angeles Lakers legend and Vanessa best wishes.

Vanessa Bryant Kobe Bryant wedding anniversary celebrated on IG

"Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years," Vanessa wrote in the caption of her first post, accompanied by a photo of them kissing at their wedding. The second Vanessa Bryant Instagram post was a video, which has some adorable clips, one of which had Bryant speak about Vanessa, and how he loved her – also his best friend. "I love you for now, forever and for always," she wrote.

Pau + family sent this to Vanessa Bryant for Vanessa and Kobe’s 20th wedding anniversary pic.twitter.com/04UNsn575K — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) April 18, 2021

Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell also celebrated the Vanessa Bryant Kobe Bryant wedding anniversary, sending her a beautiful flower arrangement made of red roses. Vanessa thanked them on IG, which McDonnell reshared: “Happy Anniversary to two incredible soulmates + 20 years of true love. We love you, V+KB".

Gasol and McDonnell are extremely close to the Bryants, and also named their daughter over Gianna Bryant, also killed during the tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Vanessa has previously shared many photos and memories related to Bryant, one being a letter he had written to her on her birthday. Vanessa had posted a photo of the letter and her hand, revealing that she found the letter some time ago and was waiting to open it. In her small note, she admitted that the letter gave her something to look forward to and she missed Bryant and Gianna. She ended the note by hoping they all were together but was glad she woke up to her three 'sweet girls' on her birthday.

Vanessa Bryant Kobe Bryant wedding anniversary celebrated by fans on social media

Happy anniversary Kobe and Vanessa Bryant ðŸ’œðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/4Z35qInHSc — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) April 18, 2021

Flashback to the 2000 champion Lakers locker room with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant



Happy Anniversary ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/MhN0HxLFlQ — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) April 18, 2021

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant would’ve celebrated 20 years of marriage today together ðŸ–¤ Sending so much Love and Light today to Vanessa âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/3bG4TejahX — Inspiring Content âœ¨ (@chrlzmood) April 18, 2021

Vanessa Bryant wedding: When did Kobe Bryant get married?

Bryant and Vanessa met the latter was only 17, working as a background dancer on the Tha Eastsidaz music video called "G'd UP". They were engaged after six months, as the Vanessa Bryant wedding took place on April 18, 2001, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California. The couple had four daughters together – Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

(Image credits: Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant Instagram)