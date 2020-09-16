Vanessa Bryant Slams LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva For Asking LeBron To Match $175k Reward

Vanessa Bryant is extremely displeased with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva's challenge for LeBron James to match the $175,000 donation to catch the shooter who wounded two police officers last week. Vanessa Bryant shared a bunch of screenshots from her Instagram handle on Tuesday, slamming Villanueva for his comments made on a local radio station earlier in the day. She peppered a few of her posts with Villanueva's department mishandling photos from Kobe Bryant's crash site; several of the graphic photos were leaked on social media by Villanueva's subordinates.

Back in May 2020, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Villanueva and the LA County Sheriff Department after a reported eight deputies snapped photos of the crash site and leaked them online. It was later reported that the photos were not taken for investigation purposes. The deputies took photos of the site for personal use. Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed at the site near Calabasas, California, in January.

LA Ambush, Alex Villanueva's challenge for LeBron James

On Saturday, two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot by a lone gunman in Compton, California. One of the deputies is a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy, who was shot in the jaw and arms. She remains in critical but stable condition. The other deputy, a 24-year-old male, was shot in the forehead, arm and hand. The latter also remains in stable condition. While names of the deputies were not released, reports state both were sworn in just 14 months ago.

Authorities have, so far, not been able to identify the shooter, despite the incident being captured on surveillance camera.

While speaking to radio station 790 KABC on Monday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the host John Phillips that donors had contributed $175,000 to find the shooter, and that he wants Lakers star LeBron James to match that amount. "I want to make a challenge,” Villanueva said. “This challenge is to LeBron James. I want you to match that and double that reward."

Alex Villanueva further took a subtle shot at LeBron's "very interesting statement" on "race relations and officer-involved shooting," which the Lakers star made after the brutal shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

"If you’re sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman or detain him before the firing of guns, then you’re sitting here and you’re lying to not only me, but you’re lying to every African American, every black person in the community because we see it over and over and over. If you watch the video, there were multiple moments where if they wanted to they could’ve tackled him. They could’ve grabbed him. They could’ve done that," LeBron James told reporters last month after Blake was shot eight times by a Kensosha police officer.

(Image Credits: AP)