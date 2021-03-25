Vanessa Bryant Tattoo: Kobe Bryant, Gigi Honoured By Vanessa And Daughter Natalia; See Pic

Vanessa Bryant now has another tattoo honouring Kobe and Gigi. This week, Vanessa got new tattoos to honour her late husband and daughter, who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash last January. Since then, fans all around the world have paid their tributes to the NBA legend, everyone looking for their own unique way to do so. The Vanessa Bryant Instagram feed this past year has seen a lot of posts, with the Natalia Bryant tattoo creating headlines as well.

Vanessa Bryant tattoo tribute for Gigi and Kobe

The Mambacita tattoo bore Gianna's nickname and the process of making the new Vanessa Bryant tattoo was revealed. Bryant was called the Black Mamba, and Gianna the Mambacita for her own basketball skills. Like her father, the 13-year-old was looking forward to pursuing her own basketball career, eventually making it to the WNBA.

Her tattoo features a heart over the "i", along with a butterfly at the end of the word.

Vanessa also revealed that they took eight long hours to decide the font. She shared a photo of the tattoo later, previously going ahead and sharing multiple videos of the process. She even shared some via her stories. In one, she explains that the tattoo artist – Nikko Hurtado – uses one needle to draw the tattoos, keeping the lines clean.

She revealed that their tattoo artist is also a perfectionist. While the design might have taken longer to make, the actual process lasted for only five minutes.

Natalia Bryant tattoo

Vanessa's oldest 18-year-old daughter Natalia also received her fourth tattoo. She had the word "muse" drawn on her finger. Natalia recently tried her hand at modelling, sharing multiple photos from the photoshoot. Vanessa herself hyped up her daughter, saying how proud she is of her.

Fans react to the new Mambacita tattoo

Vanessa Bryant’s new tattoo ðŸ˜­ðŸ¦‹ðŸ’“ my heart — Crystal Gonzalez ðŸ¦‹ (@Crystal_babee) March 24, 2021

Honestly here for Vanessa Bryant getting all the Kobe and Gigi Tattoos ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸ðŸ¥º — Mbalsh (@Mbali_etc) March 24, 2021

Vanessa Bryant and her daughter getting tattoos together. My heartðŸ¥ºðŸ¤ — SB. (@just__shauna) March 24, 2021

awww Vanessa Bryant & her daughter got tattoos for Kobe & Gigi ðŸ¥º♥ï¸ — Tee â™¡ (@__TeeLashaun) March 24, 2021

Last June (when her account was private), Vanessa got tattoos to honour her loved ones. Hurtado, who also made Vanessa's older tattoo, stated that he was honoured to give something she could keep with her. "I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," she wrote in a caption back then.

"@nikkohurtado came through for me," Vanessa added, something which the tattoo artist had reposted.

Vanessa has been quite vocal about her struggle with loss over the past year, often speaking up for going on only because of her daughters. While talking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Vanessa explained how Bryant and Gigi are the ones who keep her going. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways".

