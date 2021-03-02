Vanessa Bryant Wishes To Publicly Reveal The Deputies Who Shared Kobe's Crash Site Photos

Last January, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. While fans mourned the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers, the privacy of the crash scene was not maintained. It was revealed that deputies at the scene shared some Kobe Bryant crash site photos, sharing them further. Now, after Vanessa Bryant has even sued the LA Sherriff's department, she wants the deputies who did so publically revealed.

Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa wants deputies who leaked crash photos to be revealed?

As per reports, Vanessa has asked a USA court to name the deputies responsible publicly. These requests are a part of the ongoing lawsuit against the Los Angeles County and sheriff's department, seeking damages for invasion of privacy or negligence. Reports add that the amended complaint filed in the US court has names of all four LASD deputies included.

However, reports reveal that defendants want the names to be kept under seal. If the public knows their names, hackers might try to target said deputies (and maybe even remain some existing photos). "The Sheriff's Department wants to redact the names of the deputies that took and/or shared photos of my husband, daughter and other victims," Vanessa wrote in her IG statement. "Anyone else facing allegations would be unprotected, named and released to the public. These specific deputies need to be held accountable for their actions just like everyone else".

Kobe Bryant crash photos case

Vanessa Bryant sued the LAPD last September. The lawsuit accused that "no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification."

According to Vanessa' lead attorney, the lawsuit filed is based on "accountability", and about preventing something like this from happening to other families who've lost their loved ones. Apparently, five deputies and three trainees (or reserves) had shared the photos. As a result, Villanueva had asked them to delete the photos if they didn't want to face disciplinary action.

Following the reveal, Vanessa was reported to have been "distressed" that the sheriff's department did not launch an investigation and the story had to be published by the LA Times first.

As per the lawsuit, Villanueva attempted to "cover-up" the situation by asking deputies to delete the images. The lawsuit also accuses the department of "negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of her right to privacy". One of the deputies apparently shared the graphic photos with a woman at a Norwalk bar. The bartender was reportedly the one who reported the sharing of photos after overhearing their conversation.

(Image credits: AP)