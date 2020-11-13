Victor Oladipo Apparently Requests To Play For Other Teams 'in Front' Of Pacers Teammates?

Rumours surrounding Victor Oladipo's trade have been around for the entire 2019-20 season. While teams have been linked with the Indiana Pacers star, some reports have focused on Oladipo not wanting to play for the team. As per some recent reports, Oladipo has spoken about wanting to play with other teams in front of some of his own teammates.

Oladipo asked to play for other teams in front of Pacers teammates

Victor Oladipo reportedly asked other teams "Can I come play with y'all?" in front of his Pacers teammates



It happened with the Raptors, Heat and Knicks, per @ThisIsJMichael pic.twitter.com/YXfDQL9a6l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

As per Indianapolis Star's J Michael, Odalipo apparently made statements about playing for others while his Pacers teammates were present. He added that Odalipo apparently asked members of the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors if he could come to play for them instead.

According to @ShamsCharania, the Miami Heat have “made it known” they are targeting both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo in the summer of 2021. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2020

The Athletic's Jared Weiss wrote that the 28-year-old guard is "looking to move on" after the 2019-20 season concludes. While there is no confirmation, Weiss added that Gordon Hayward could be a part of a possible Oladipo trade, which could also include a few draft picks. As per Weiss, the plan would be to send Hayward back home while trying to acquire Oladipo.

Myles Turner responds to Victor Oladipo sister tweet

Pew this tweet reeks......what kind of teammates would just lie like this 🤔 https://t.co/Yxr8h0q2Ly — Victoria Olay. 🍭 (@OLAYitdown) November 12, 2020

Following the reports, Oladipo's twin sister Victoria responded while wondering why any of Oladipo's teammates would lie like this. A Twitter user then spoke about the teammate being Myles Turner, a fact which Victoria did not confirm or deny. “Damn, it’s like that?” Turner said in response, to which Victoria is yet to reply. While there have been no reports of tension between the two teammates, Oladipo's possible apprehension towards the Pacers could have been the cause.

Damn, it’s like that? 🧐 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) November 12, 2020

Oladipo averaged 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, which is after missing multiple games due to injury. At the bubble, he scored 17.8 points per game. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player for the 2017-19 season, where he scored league-leading 2.4 steals and 23.1 points per game.

Oladipo, who has been a key player for the Pacers, could want a more prominent role in the team. With Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren and Domantas Sabonis, Oladipo could end up as a fourth option on the Pacers roster.

