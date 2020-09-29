Victor Oladipo Trade: Indiana Pacers Star Plans To Leave Franchise This Offseason

With the offseason fast approaching, reports are focusing on the myriad possible trades and free agency deals this year. As per recent reports, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will want to move this offseason. As Oladipo's contract expires next year, Indiana will have to trade him.

Also read | Suspension of NBA season prompts Oladipo to revise routine; Oladipo stats

Victor Oladipo trade: Victor Oladipo looking to move from the Indiana Pacers this offseason

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Jared Weiss, who wrote that the 28-year-old guard is "looking to move on" after the 2019-20 season concludes. While there is no confirmation, Weiss added that Gordon Hayward could be a part of a possible Oladipo Celtics trade, which could also include a few draft picks. As per Weiss, the plan would be to send Hayward back home while trying to acquire Oladipo.

Also read | Oladipo hits key 3 in season debut, Pacers top Bulls 115-106

According to @ShamsCharania, the Miami Heat have “made it known” they are targeting both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo in the summer of 2021. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2020

While reports mention that Oladipo is a key player for the Pacers, he could want a more prominent role in the team. With Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren and Domantas Sabonis, Oladipo could end up as a fourth option on the Pacers roster. Earlier, there were also rumours about the Miami Heat wanting to acquire both Victor Oladipo and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Antetokounmpo was an obvious choice as the reigning NBA MVP, Oladipo was reported to be a risky one due to his recent quad injury.

Also read | Pacers' Oladipo to sit out on restart of season

Victor Oladipo stats

Oladipo missed multiple games due to his injury and finished the season by scoring 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. At the NBA bubble, Oladipo shot better with 17.8 points per game. His best season was the 2017-18 campaign, where he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player after averaging 23.1 points per game and a league-leading 2.4 steals.

Oladipo contract situation mapped out

As per reports, Oladipo is on a $21 million deal for the 2020-21 season, following which he will be a free agent. However, previous reports stated that the team and Oladipo had not spoken about his impending free agency or a contract extension. As per Indy Star's J Michael, Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard stated that they don't feel the rush to make a decision about Oladipo. "It will be up to him. He will have the choice. It's his first time to have an autonomous choice. He can go and do whatever he wants," Pritchard said.

Also read | Miami Heat to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo trade for 2020-21 season: NBA trade rumours

(Image credits: NBA site)