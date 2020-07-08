Vince Carter Dunks On Alonzo Mourning In Iconic 2005 Moment; Watch Video

NBA legend Vince Carter, who retired from the league after record 22 years, is known for his style of play and highlight-reel dunks. Though he played for various teams, his NBA career was highlighted by his time with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. One of Carter's best dunks was during his 2005 dunk on Alonzo Mourning. Till now, the 'Vince Carter dunks on Alonzo Mourning' moment is considered one of the best dunks in the NBA over the last few years.

Vince Carter best dunks: Vince Carter dunks on Alonzo Mourning in 2005

Vince Carter says Alonzo Mourning didn’t talk to him for "six or seven years" after he posterized him, per @Rachel__Nichols https://t.co/SGazEUdB3a pic.twitter.com/og6vb1ynVX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2018

Vince Carter dunks on Alonzo Mourning during the 2005 Nets vs Heat game

While Carter has dunked over many NBA defenders in his 22-year long NBA career, Alonzo Mourning took the posterizing seriously, refusing to talk to Carter for six to seven years. In 2018, Carter appeared on ESPN's The Jump, where they discussed his dunk on then- 6'10", 240-pound centre for the Miami Heat. During the episode of the Jump, Carter revealed that Mourning refused to talk to him for 'six to seven years' after the dunk.

Tracy McGrady, who played with Carter while he was with the Toronto Raptors, replied by saying ""He shouldn't. Not after that." While this was not the first time Carter dunked on Mourning, it was this dunk that McGrady referred to as 'disrespectful' that caused Mourning to stop speaking to Carter completely.

In a 2018 interview with the NBA, Carter listed his dunk with Mourning as the best dunk in his NBA career. Carter stated that he concentrated for that dunk more than any other dunk in his entire career. He further added that he knew it was going to go down in history and felt everything slow down as he moved towards the rim.

On November 7, 2005, the Nets travelled to Miami for an early-season matchup against the Heat. With under 11 minutes to go in the third period, the Heat were leading with a 54-46 score. Nets' Richard Jefferson attempted a bucket but was blocked by Mourning. However, Heat's Jason Williams' did not secure the loose ball, which ended up with Carter. Carter moved to the rim with Mourning waiting to block him, scoring the point before the third quarter ended. Though Nets lost the game 90-89, it is remembered for Carter's dunk and the reaction from the Nets bench.

Vince Carter dunks on Alonzo Mourning: Fans react to Vince Carter's dunk on Alonzo Mourning in 2005

Vince killed him....I guess you can say he Alonzo was mourning — Ponce (@PonceOnPoint) June 7, 2018

Mourning was one of the few players in the entire league with the guts (and physical athleticism) to jump and try to block Carter, and I find that commandable. His work ethic, energy level & courage was amazing. Most players wouldn't even think about challenging a dunk like this — ოﻨlﻨƈ (@ekowyats) June 7, 2018

Vince Carter dunks on Alonzo Mourning: Vince Carter best dunks from his career

Vince Carter dunks on Alonzo Mourning

Alex Mourning started playing for the NBA in 1993 and played with the Miami Heat for most of his career. The seven-time NBA All-Star won the 2006 NBA Finals with the Heat and averaged 17.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during his career. Mourning retired in 2008 with the Heat.

Carter retired last month with the Atlanta Hawks and a career average of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Carter appeared on The Ringer's Winging It podcast, where he announced his retirement. The eight-time NBA All-Star continued to receive standing ovations during the 2019-20 season as fans bid farewell to the 43-year-old. Along with his dunk on Mourning, Carter is also known for the iconic 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, where he dunked over Frederic Weis during the 2000 Supper Olympics in Sydney.

