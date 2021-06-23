Warriors GM Bob Myers Drops Major Hint On Upcoming NBA Draft Pick

While the Golden State Warriors' 2020-21 season might have ended without a postseason run, the team is all charged for their next campaign. This time, the Warriors will have two first-round picks, which might only help them come back as the championship contenders they were till 2019. GM Bob Myers recently spoke about the same, possibly hinting at how the picks will be used.

NBA news: Warriors GM Bob Myers drops hint about 2021 NBA Draft pick

Bob Myers and the Warriors, as an organisation, seem to be into developing players currently. "We're not trying to develop players at the risk of losing ... That's not the plan," Myers said about the lottery results. This seems to be in line with how they have dealt with James Wiseman this season. Though injuries and other factors have played in, working to develop a 19-year-old rookie has somewhere cost the Warriors their playoff spot amid Steph Curry's historic season.

Bob Myers: "We're not trying to develop players at the risk of losing ... That's not the plan." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 23, 2021

However, with more picks and Klay Thompson back, the team might have a realistic shot next year. As Curry will move towards the end of his prime eventually, the Warriors might not have enough time to get back into the title race. That being said, Thompson's return remains a bit uncertain. Being away for over two seasons, Thompson might not return as the Splash Brother everyone knew him as. Still, the familiarity of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green together on the court is bound to help.

"I think we'll have a better sense when training camp comes around," Myers said about Thompson, "and there's a difference between if he's playing 5-on-5, which we think he will be by then, and then playing in an NBA game. And that's when we're going to have to figure out when the right time for that is".

Thompson might not return in October, but could be back by December. Myers reiterated that this was something hard to gauge, especially with his rehab still going on. He assured everyone that Thompson is working as hard as he can, and is "thirsty" to get back on the court. "If he comes back in December or November or January -- whenever it is -- the key will be having him ready come playoff time, or as ready as he can be," he said.

What are projected NBA Draft lottery picks?

As of now, Cade Cunningham is reported to be a possible No. 1 pick during this year's draft. The Oklahoma State star seems to be the easy first choice for GM Troy Weaver. The young point guard can create plays, shoot well, also possessing the needed in-the-moment instincts needed down the stretch. He has been scoring 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 40% from the three-point range. Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs are other projected top picks.

(Image credits: AP)