Warriors Increase Donation To $1.4 Million To Part-time Employees During NBA Hiatus

The NBA season has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak that has wreaked havoc in the United States of America. This past week, in particular, has seen a massive rise of coronavirus cases which are rising with a 25% increase on a daily basis. Here is how the popular NBA franchise Golden State Warriors has helped US citizens and employers cope with the financial crisis that has gripped the nation.

NBA coronavirus update

Cetlics' Marcus Smart offers a donation of his blood plasma for research

Smart has been one of the NBA’s strongest player voices on coronavirus since announcing his positive diagnosis two weeks ago. The NBA is supporting the plasma research project. https://t.co/YUiTgnU63Y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2020

Warriors donation amid NBA hiatus

Warriors increase their donation to part-time employees to $1.4 million amid NBA hiatus

In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020

As reported by Larry Beil of ABC 7, the Warriors Community Foundation is contributing $1.4 million to employees who are currently employed at Chase Center. The new contribution represents a $400,000 increase from the team's initial $1 million donations to a disaster relief fund as was announced on March 13, 2020. Stephen Curry had earlier said that "The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors. As players, we wanted to do something, along with our owners and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time."

Former NBA star Stephan Marbury helping out medical professionals in New York

Former NBA and Chinese basketball star Stephon Marbury has arranged for 10million N95 face masks to be delivered to NY hospitals at $2.75/mask (they typically cost NY $7.50/mask).



A basketball player is better at working with China than the US government. https://t.co/F3R3PKvcgU — Ajit Singh (@ajitxsingh) March 29, 2020

