Warriors Increase Donation To $1.4 Million To Part-time Employees During NBA Hiatus

Basketball News

NBA coronavirus update: As per recent reports, Golden State Warriors plan to increase the donation to part-time employees by $400,000 amidst the NBA hiatus.

Warriors

The NBA season has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak that has wreaked havoc in the United States of America. This past week, in particular, has seen a massive rise of coronavirus cases which are rising with a 25% increase on a daily basis. Here is how the popular NBA franchise Golden State Warriors has helped US citizens and employers cope with the financial crisis that has gripped the nation. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant raps fluently in Italian in 2000 throwback video: Watch

NBA coronavirus update

Cetlics' Marcus Smart offers a donation of his blood plasma for research

Also Read | Lakers' net profit $115.4 million in 2016-17, Pistons lost $63 million: Report

Warriors donation amid NBA hiatus

Warriors increase their donation to part-time employees to $1.4 million amid NBA hiatus

Also Read | NBA hiatus: Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal holds concert with sons at home amid NBA coronavirus lockdown

As reported by Larry Beil of ABC 7, the Warriors Community Foundation is contributing $1.4 million to employees who are currently employed at Chase Center.  The new contribution represents a $400,000 increase from the team's initial $1 million donations to a disaster relief fund as was announced on March 13, 2020. Stephen Curry had earlier said that "The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors. As players, we wanted to do something, along with our owners and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time."

Also Read | Warriors star Steph Curry’s wife had to buy him a hoop online so he could practice at home

NBA coronavirus update

Former NBA star Stephan Marbury helping out medical professionals in New York

Also Read | Warriors' Steph Curry spending NBA hiatus watching his own highlights reel on repeat

