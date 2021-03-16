Warriors Make THIS Heartfelt Gesture As Steph Curry Becomes All-time Assists Leader

While the Golden State Warriors got whopped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Stephen Curry reached a major milestone. The two-time MVP, who turned 33 recently, became the Warriors' all-time assists leader, going past the legendary Guy Rodgers. Curry is best known for his 3-point shooting from extraordinary distances, but his passing and ability to find teammates has been key to the Warriors' success over the last decade.

NBA Scores live: Warriors send heartfelt message to Steph Curry after he became all-time assists leader

Steph Curry is having an MVP calibre season and the 33-year-old was again the best performer for the Warriors in their drubbing at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-time NBA champion was the only Warriors player to cross the 20-point barrier, scoring 27 points on the night, with three rebounds and two assists. The second of those assists etched his name in the Golden State history books, as he passed Guy Rodgers to become the Warriors' all-time assists leader.

Curry now has 4,856 assists during his career with the Golden State Warriors, and while Draymond Green is on pace to lead the Warriors in assists for the fifth of the last six seasons, the 33-year-old is the origin of Golden State's ball-moving offense. Following the Lakers loss, Steve Kerr said that the numbers don't paint the whole picture for Steph Curry. The Warriors head coach added, "He can make passes with either hand and he gets blitzed so often that a lot of his passes come in traffic, under duress. And he does an incredible job of getting the ball out of the traps, and finding the right guy".

The Warriors paid a heartfelt tribute to Steph Curry after his achievement, posting a video on their social media. In the video, Curry's teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green along with Magic Johnson congratulated the two-time MVP on becoming the Warriors all-time assists leader. Thompson, who is ruled out for the season, congratulated his fellow splash brother on his achievement, revealing that he is 20 per cent of Curry's assists, which total to a whopping 965.

Thompson thanked his teammate for making him "look so good" and while he doesn't remember all of them, he does have fond memories of the 33-year-old's plays during his 37-point quarter vs the Sacramento Kings and called him the "Greatest Warrior of all-time". Draymond joked that he accounts for 10 per cent of Curry's assists, and had he made more, he could have watched upon Magic Johnson, who is fifth in the all-time assists list. The Lakers legend also praised the Warriors superstar, claiming that he is the best shooter the game has ever seen and urged him to keep doing what he does best.

(Image Courtesy: Warriors Twitter)