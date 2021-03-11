Warriors News: Bob Myers Gives MASSIVE Future Warning To Rivals Despite Average Season

It is fair to say that the Golden State Warriors have had an average first half in the new season. While Steph Curry has been in red hot form, the departure of Kevin Durant and the season-ending injury to Klay Thompson has seen them wobble to 10th in the NBA Western Conference standings with a 19-18 record. And while the Warriors are out of the playoff picture as things stand, the franchise is hoping to pull off some moves before the trade deadline to strengthen their cause in the second half of the season.

Warriors news: Golden State GM Bob Myers says franchise will be aggressive before deadline

While on 95.7 The Game's Steiny, Guru & Dibs show, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers claimed that the franchise will be aggressive before the March 25 deadline as they look to make a final push for the playoffs. Myers said, "It's the balancing act as far as what makes sense now, but doesn't hamper us in the future. What can we do that maybe can be beneficial this year and into next year? We'll be aggressive. We'll look around. There were years where we had the best record and were pretty quiet at the trade deadline. We didn't really do much or make many calls. I think we'll be more open in making calls and listening to calls than we've been".

The Warriors have struggled largely due to their support cast, with both Steph Curry and Draymond continuing to churn out impressive numbers. Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr have been the offensive support to Curry this season, and while both men are talented, they are fairly inconsistent which has cost Golden State this season. The Warriors have the assets to make a trade for virtually any player in the league, but it remains to be seen if Bob Myers will be as aggressive as he suggests. The Warriors could trade rookie James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr or Minnesota's 2021 first-round pick for a proven star, but NBA trade rumours suggest that it is unlikely to happen unless they receive someone generational in return like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Joel Embiid.

Golden State have expressed interest in signing Victor Oldaipo, who recently joined the Rockets as a part of the James Harden trade. The Warriors however won't be pledging their future for instant success and it remains to be seen how Myers manages to maintain balance. Among other NBA stars, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal, and Zach LaVine have all been linked with a switch to the Warriors before the March 25 deadline.

