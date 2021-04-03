Warriors Roasted By NBA Community On Social Media After Losing By 53 Points To Raptors

Without Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors seem to have fallen to a new low. The team ended up losing to the Toronto Raptors in a humiliating 77-130 loss. Unable to keep up, the team let the Raptors steer the game completely. Following the game, head coach Steve Kerr addressed the defeat, accepting how humiliating it was.

Warriors, Steve Kerr trolled after the humiliating game vs Raptors

After the game, Kerr and the team was trolled online. Many fans believed Kerr's coaching is now the problem, as he does not know how to use players like James Wiseman. While Curry had returned from his injury before, the three-time NBA champion was out again vs the Raptors.

Raptors vs Warriors highlights

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points (in three quarters) to lead the Raptors to their win. The Raptors were 53.4% from the field, winning their second game in 15 matchups. "Losing is not fun, and anything that lifts us out of that is good," said Siakam. "The hardest thing to do when you're losing is to stay together, and that's what we've been trying to do. Obviously, it's just one game and we've got to get some wins in a row".

Andrew Wiggins had 15 points for the Warriors, only in the first half. The team was without Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The team played with 21 turnovers, shooting 32% from the field.

"I know it wasn't much of a game tonight," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse, "but it was good to see improvement on some of the things we've been".

Steph Curry injury update: When will Steph Curry return?

After the Warriors earlier win over the Houston Rockets, Curry was out due to his bruised tailbone. Expected to be back soon, Curry missed a few more games before returning. However, he was once again sidelined vs the Raptors. The Steph Curry injury is another one after a disastrous one last season, which is perhaps why Steve Kerr is delaying the Steph Curry return.

Hawks vs Warriors live stream details

