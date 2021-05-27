Last Updated:

Warriors Star Draymond Green Takes A Jab At NBA Legend Reggie Miller Over This Incident

After Reggie Miller's comments about groin kicks, Draymond Green responded on Twitter, demanding an explanation about what was said back in 2016.

Warriors

While NBA playoffs 2021 are ongoing, the Golden State Warriors 2020-21 season is over after their play-in losses against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. That being said, the team is already focusing on the next season, determined to play better. Draymond Green, on his end, is engaging with Reggie Miller. 

Draymond Green controversy: What did Reggie Miller say about Draymond Green?

During the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST), Miller brought up Draymond Green. He was discussing Anthony Davis accidental kick to Jae Crowder's groin and brought up the Warriors icon. “This is probably going to be a technical because we saw Draymond Green a few years ago. I think the foul will stick. But I think it will be a technical foul on Anthony Davis". 

He added that it is unintentional, and that it is how new rules protect players. Miller was talking about the 2016 Western Conference finals, where Green ended up kicking Steven Adams in the groin twice in the series. Green responded to Miller on Twitter. 

"So it’s unintentional now @ReggieMillerTNT ? You referenced me as if mines was also unintentional? None of y’all said that during the time," adding an emoji in the end. 

"Because if you’re saying mines was unintentional, there’s a lot of cowards that just went silent? And if you’re saying it’s intentional on my behalf but not here, then I shouldn’t have been referenced," he added later on, writing that he is indeed curious. Miller has not yet responded to Green.

Warriors offseason and future

While Bob Myers and Steve Kerr have spoken about James Wiseman and Klay Thompson, Green's shooting has been a point of concern. Though his defence has been of extreme importance to the team, he needs to space out and score more – something the team needed without Klay Thompson on the court. 

