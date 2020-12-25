Warriors Vs Bucks Live Stream, Team News, Predictions And TV Channel Ahead Of NBA Clash

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on NBA Christmas Day in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash. The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum and will kick off in India at 1:00 AM IST on Saturday, December 26. Here's a look at how to watch Warriors vs Bucks live stream, team news and our game preview for the same.

Warriors vs Bucks team news and preview

The Warriors vs Bucks presents a headline clash between the team's star players in Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both outfits are reeling from their opening day defeats and will look up to their main men in a bid to make a difference. The Warriors kicked off their campaign with a battering defeated against the Brooklyn Nets, led by former Golden State star Kevin Durant, as they romped to a 126-99 win. Steph Curry was at his usual best despite missing out on action for more than a year, while draft pick James Wiseman also showcased his class. Kelly Oubre Jr had a debut to forget, and coach Steve Kerr will hope that his team can rally together to cover the absence of Klay Thompson.

The NBA is back, but the Dubs fell to the Nets in last night's season opener. @Verizon brings you the Game Rewind ⏪ pic.twitter.com/jYFpigH1K6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 23, 2020

Bucks, on the other hand, fell to an agonising 121-122 defeat against Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Giannis was the star of the show scoring 35 points but missed potential game-tying free throw which eventually cost his team the game. The Bucks, however, will be impressed with the performances of their Big Three, with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday also breaching the 25-point mark and TD Park. Milwaukee are favourites for the NBA Christmas Day clash against the visiting Golden State, who will need another sublime Stephen Curry performance if they want to have any chance of sealing bragging rights.

Game highlights from tonight’s thrilling season opener. pic.twitter.com/SsPhQyCTk8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2020

Warriors vs Bucks team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Paschall, James Wiseman

NBA live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Bucks live stream?

In India, the live broadcast will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 1:00 AM IST on Saturday, December 26.

(Image Courtesy: Bucks, Warriors Instagram)