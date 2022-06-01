Warriors Vs Celtics: NBA Finals Schedule, Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And More

The NBA 2021-22 Finals are all set to get underway from June 2, with a seven-game series between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Celtics reached the finals for the first time in 12 years, after defeating Miami Heat by 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals. On the other hand, the Warriors made it to the NBA finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons after defeating Dallas Mavericks by 4-1 in the Western Conference finals.

Warriors and Celtics will now clash in the NBA Finals, beginning with Game 1 on June 2 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The season is scheduled to conclude with the seventh game on June 20. It should be noted that the 5th, 6th and 7th games will be played only if the winner has not been decided. Having said that here are the complete schedules, top players and live streaming details about the NBA 2021-22 finals.

Warriors vs Celtics, NBA 2021-22 Finals- Full Schedule

Game 1: Warriors vs Celtics- June 2, 21:00 ET / June 3, 6:30 IST at the Chase Center

Game 2: Warriors vs Celtics, June 5, 20:00 ET /June 6, 5:30 IST at the Chase Center

Game 3: Celtics vs Warriors, June 8, 21:00 ET /June 9, 6:30 IST at the TD Garden

Game 4: Celtics vs Warriors, June 10, 21:00 ET /June 11, 6:30 IST at the TD Garden

Game 5: Warriors vs Celtics, June 13, 21:00 ET /June 14, 6:30 IST at the Chase Center

Game 6: Celtics vs Warriors, June 16, 21:00 ET / June 17, 6:30 IST at the TD Garden

Game 7: Warriors vs Celtics, June 19, 21:00 ET / June 20, 5:30 IST at the Chase Center

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics, NBA 2021-22 Finals- Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 post-season will be broadcasted by Viacom 18. Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster of NBA in India and the matches will be telecast on MTV and VH1 channels. At the same time, the games will be available on live streaming on Voot Select and Jio TV. At the same time, TNT will telecast the NBA 2021-22 post-season in the United States (US) and the games will be also streamed live on the TNT app.

Warriors vs Celtics, NBA 2021-22 Finals- Key Milestones

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has already won the regular-season MVP, All-Star MVP, and Western Conference MVP awards this season. He just needs the Finals MVP to complete the grand slam. He also has the chance to have the highest 3-pointer average, although there are also slim chances of Klay Thompson stealing the award.

(Image: @celtics/@warriors/Instagram)