Warriors Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel And Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors for their first game of the regular season's second half. The Warriors have fallen to a three-game losing streak for the first time during the 2020-21 season. They last lost to the Phoenix Suns 120-98, the team playing without Steph Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr or Draymond Green. The Clippers, however, are also on a three-game losing streak, last losing to the Washington Wizards.

"Everybody on our team is tired and needs a mental break, needs a physical break," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. Now, after the All-Star break, most players have gotten a few days of rest.

Warriors vs Clippers live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Clippers live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Thursday, March 11, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, March 12, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Warriors vs Clippers TV channel (the USA only) – TNT

Warriors vs Clippers team news

Los Angeles Clippers

Marcus Morris – Day to day, concussion

Patrick Patterson – Day to day, personal

Paul George – Day to day, dizziness

Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr – Day to day, wrist

Draymond Green – Day to day, ankle

Marquese Chriss – Out for the season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Warriors vs Clippers prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA standings

The Golden State Warriors are currently placed ninth in the Western Conference with 19 wins and 18 losses. The Dallas Mavericks occupy eighth place with an 18-16 (win-loss) record, while the Memphis Grizzlies are 10th. With the Phoenix Suns taking the No. 2 seed in West, the Los Angeles Clippers are currently placed fourth with 24 wins and 14 losses. The Los Angeles Lakers are placed third, while the Portland Trail Blazers are placed fifth.

