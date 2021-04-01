Warriors Vs Heat Prediction: How To Watch NBA Live? Warriors Vs Heat Live Stream, H2h

With Stephen Curry back, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Miami Heat. Curry returned after his tailbone injury against the Chicago Bulls, scoring 32 points, including six three-pointers. "He's the heart and soul of everything we do," coach Steve Kerr said speaking of Curry's absence. "The last few games it's been tough without that dynamic"

The Warriors, struggling without Curry, might win two straight games, Andrew Wiggins had 21 points against the Bulls, while Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points. Draymond Green had 11 points. Rookie James Wiseman went 6-of-8 from the field, finishing with 12 points.

Curry spoke about his injury, ensuring everyone that we will work through it as he continues to play. "It wasn't fun, but got through it," Curry said. "I was able to keep warm and deal with the pain and just play".

The Heat might finally see Victor Oladipo debut for them, who has been out since the trade deadline. "We've had several Zoom sessions just to review and try to fast-track our system," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's a savvy, high-IQ, veteran player. He's going to pick up things very quickly".

Warriors vs Heat prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Miami Heat.

Warriors vs Heat live stream: How to watch NBA live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Thursday, April 1, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, April 2, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Warriors vs Heat TV channel (the USA only) – Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

Warriors vs Heat team news

Miami Heat

KZ Okpala – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Victor Oladipo – Out, illness

Kendrick Nunn – Out, ankle

Udonis Haslem – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Golden State Warriors

Eric Paschall – Day to day, wrist

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Warriors vs Heat h2h

Both teams met in February this season, the Warriors winning 120-112 overtime. Bam Adebayo scored 24 points for the team. Curry posted 25 points for the Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr and Andrew Wiggins added 23 each.

NBA standings latest

The Miami Heat are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 24-24 win-loss record. The Warriors, on the other hand, are ranked ninth in the West with 23 wins and 24 losses.

