Warriors Vs Jazz: NBA LIVE Streaming, Injury Report, Team News & More

Golden State Warriors will be locking horns against Utah Jazz in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Chase Center on Sunday, local time. Warriors head to their home game against Jazz after winning 105-103 against Houston Rockets in their last match, where Stephen Curry scored 22 points in total. Utah Jazz, on the other hand, face the Warriors after winning against Detroit Pistons where Ruby Gobert scored 24 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Team News

The Warriors currently sit second in the Western Conference standings of the NBA 2021-22 points table, with 33 wins and 13 defeats to their name. At the same time, the visitors for Sunday’s match Jazz sit two places below Warriors in the fourth position. Jazz has won 30 matches and has ended up on the losing side a total of 16 times in the current season.

The Warriors head into the match with a win/loss record of 17-8 against conference opponents, while Jazz are 19-6 in the Western Conference play. Both teams face each other for the second time in the season, as the Warriors earned a 123-116 win the last time they met on January 2. Curry with an average of 26.3 points per game, will be the key player for the hosts on Sunday. At the same time, Gobert is averaging 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks for the visitors and will be key for the team’s performance in the upcoming match.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report and Predicted Starting Line-ups

Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and James Wiseman are set to sit out for the Warriors in the match due to injuries. Rudy Gobet has been listed day to day decision for Utah due to his ankle injury. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell will miss Sunday’s clash due to a concussion.

Golden State Warriors Probable Starting Line-up: G - Stephen Curry, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Otto Porter Jr., C - Kevon Looney

Utah Jazz Probable Starting Line-up: G - Mike Conley, G - Joe Ingles, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neal, C - Udoka Azubuike

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Warriors vs Jazz, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 7:00 AM IST on Monday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Warriors vs Jazz, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Warriors vs Jazz match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM on Sunday in the US and at 1:30 AM on Monday in the UK.

(Image: AP)