Warriors Vs Kings Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction, Channel

The Golden State Warriors – without Steph Curry – are set to face the Sacramento Kings. As Curry recovers from his tailbone injury, the spotlight will be on Tyrese Haliburton and James Wiseman as both teams are aiming for the playoffs. The Kings, however, are on a two-game winning streak. The Golden State have lost two in a row. Without Curry this season, the Warriors are 1-4 this season.

"It was good to see him out there," Kerr said about Wiseman after the team's last loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. "He's going to get better and better as we go. He had a week off ... he needs his rhythm, and that will come".

Warriors vs Kings live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Kings live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Friday, March 25, 9:00 PM EST (Friday, March 26, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Warriors vs Kings TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors vs Kings team news

Sacramento Kings

Jahmi'us Ramsey – Out, hamstring

Marvin Bagley III – Out, hand

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry – Out, tailbone

Marquese Chriss – Out for season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for season, right Achilles

Warriors vs Kings prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Sacramento Kings.

NBA standings

Currently, the Warriors have slipped to the tenth place in the Western Conference with a 22-22 win-loss record. The Memphis Grizzlies rank above them with a 21-20 record, while the New Orleans Pelicans follow at the eleventh spot with 19 wins and 24 losses. The Utah Jazz continue to lead the league with their 32-11 record. In the East, the Philadelphia 76ers lead while the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks follow.

