Warriors Vs Kings: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

In a blockbuster NBA clash, the second-placed Golden State Warriors are set to take on 13th placed Sacramento Kings. The match will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, February 4 at the Chase Centre in San Fransisco. The Warriors are on a seven-game winning streak as they sit second in the table. The Kings on the other hand are all the way down at 13th in the table and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream details.

Warriors vs Kings Team News

Golden State Warriors: Point Guard - Steph Curry, Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Moses Moody, Center - Kevon Looney.

Sacramento Kings: Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton, Shooting Guard - Davion Mitchell, Small Forward - Harrison Barnes, Power Forward - Maurice Harkless, Center - Richaun Holmes.

Warriors vs Kings live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Warriors vs Kings live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Warriors vs Kings live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 2:00 AM GMT on Friday, February 4 at the Chase Centre in San Fransisco.

Warriors vs Kings live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Warriors vs Kings live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 3 at the Chase Centre in San Fransisco.