Warriors Vs Knicks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns against the New York Knicks in what promises to be an exciting contest in the NBA regular season. The game will be played at the Madison Square Garden and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Wednesday, February 24. Here's a look at how to watch Warriors vs Knicks live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Warriors vs Knicks prediction and preview

The Golden State Warriors will travel to New York hoping to end their losing streak, having lost back to back games. After their win over the Miami Heat, Steve Kerr's side suffered a disappointing defeat against the Orlando Magic before falling again against the Charlotte Hornets. Consecutive defeats have seen the Warriors slip to eighth in the Western Conference standings and a win on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) is imperative for the franchise to continue their quest for a playoff spot.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks bounced back with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves after their defeat against the Orlando Magic. The Knicks clinched a 103-99 win, thanks to Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, who combined for 46 points on the night. The franchise finds itself at seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and will look to build on its performance against the visiting Warriors. The visitors are favourites despite their patchy form, and the Knicks will have to bring their A-game to get a win out of the contest on Tuesday night.

Warriors vs Knicks team news: Injured and doubtful players

New York Knicks: Austin Rivers (day-to-day), Mitchell Robinson (out)

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Nico Mannion (day-to-day), Kevon Looney, James Wiseman (out)

Warriors vs Knicks team news: Predicted starting line-ups

New York Knicks: Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson

NBA live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Knicks live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Knicks live stream will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Wednesday, February 24.

(Image Courtesy: Knicks, Warriors Twitter)