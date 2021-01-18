Warriors Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA regular season on Monday night. The game will be played at Staples Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Tuesday, January 19. Here's a look at how to watch Warriors vs Lakers live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Warriors vs Lakers prediction and preview

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers have been off to a thumping start in the new season as they hope to retain their title this time around. The Lakers are on a five game winning run and are atop the Western Conference standings with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as usual, leading their charge. The duo were on fire in their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, combining for 38 points, and with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell chipping win with 16 each on the night. Frank Vogel's side won 112-95 courtesy of a team performance and strengthened their hold on the top spot.

Quick trip to LA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/dCa82d6WQN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have struggled in the absence of Klay Thompson, and are eighth in the Western Conference Standings. Steve Kerr's side have a 6-6 record this season, and travel to Los Angeles on the back of consecutive defeats against the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets. Steph Curry was in fine form against the Nuggets, scoring a game-high 35 points, but couldn't help Golden State to win, and they eventually slipped to a 114-104 defeat.

With Thunder, Grizzlies and Nuggets hot on their tails, the Warriors would hope to arrest their slide and would hope for a big win. Lakers are favourites at home, but Warriors could mount an upset.

Warriors vs Lakers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews (day-today)

Golden State Warriors: Alen Smailagic (out)

Warriors vs Lakers team news: Predicted line-up

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Marc Gasol

Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., Draymond Green, James Wiseman

Warriors vs Lakers TV channel: How to watch Warriors vs Lakers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Lakers game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Tuesday, January 19.

(Image Courtesy: Warriors, Lakers Twitter)