Warriors Vs Magic Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Starting their road trip, the Golden State Warriors will look to open with a win against the Orlando Magic. Once again on a two-game winning streak, the Dubs have a chance to increase their streak to three games. While playing with a depleted roster, the Warriors were able to beat the Miami Heat in OT. Steph Curry, averaging 30 points per game, is already in conversations for another MVP award. Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr follow.

On the other hand, the Magic will face the Warriors after a 107-89 blowout win over the New York Knicks. Nikola Vucevic is leading the team with a 23.4 point average. Evan Fournier (17.9 PTS) and Terrence Ross (15.3 PTS) follow.

Warriors vs Magic live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Magic

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Friday, February 19, 7:00 PM EST (Saturday, February 20, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Downtown Orlando, USA.

Warriors vs Magic TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay and NBA league pass.

Warriors vs Magic team news

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony – Out, rib

Aaron Gordon – Out, ankle

James Ennis III – Day to day, groin

Evan Fournier – Day to day, back

Al-Farouq Aminu – Day to day, knee

Jonathan Isaac – Out for the season, knee

Markelle Fultz – Out for the season, knee

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman – Out, wrist

Kevon Looney – Out, ankle

Marquese Chriss – Out for the season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for season, right Achilles

Warriors vs Magic h2h record

This will the second time the teams meet this season. The Warriors won the last encounter earlier this month 111-105. Steph Curry led the team with 40 points, while Nikola Vucevic had 25 for the Magic.

Warriors vs Magic prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Orlando Magic.

NBA standings

After starting the season on a high note, the Magic are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins and 18 losses. The Washington Wizards are ranked 13th, while the Miami Heat are placed 11th. The Warriors are currently placed seventh with a 16-12 win-loss record. The San Antonio Spurs sit above them with a 16-11 record, while the Denver Nuggets are ranked eighth.

