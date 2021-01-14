Warriors Vs Nuggets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors (GSW) will go up against the Denver Nuggets (DEN) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21. The game will be played at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The GSW vs DEN live streaming is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM EST on Thursday, January 14, 2021 (Friday, 8:30 AM IST). Here is our Warriors vs Nuggets prediction, information on how to watch Warriors vs Nuggets live in India and where to catch Warriors vs Nuggets live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: Warriors vs Nuggets prediction and preview

Golden State Warriors are currently at the seventh spot of the Western Conference standings. Stephen Curry and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing five. Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 5-6.

Warriors vs Nuggets live stream: Warriors vs Nuggets team news

Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic and Marquese Chriss won’t be with the Warriors’ side on Thursday as they are all reported to stay put due to injury. For the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr is listed to be absent as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Gary Harris will also miss the game due to personal reasons.

NBA News: Warriors vs Nuggets prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our Warriors vs Nuggets prediction is that the Golden State Warriors will come out on top in this contest.

NBA live: Warriors vs Nuggets head to head record

Warriors and Nuggets have clashed 178 times in the past, with Warriors winning 82 and Nuggets winning 96 of those games.

One more look at the homestand finale with Game Rewind, powered by @Verizon ⏪ pic.twitter.com/tGmDnWwr55 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 13, 2021

Warriors vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Nuggets live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch the Warriors vs Nuggets live game, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

US date and time: Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 10:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, January 15, 2021, at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

NBA live stream: Warriors vs Nuggets team news and complete rosters

NBA live stream: Golden State Warriors roster

Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman

NBA live stream: Denver Nuggets roster

Will Barton, Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Isaiah Hartenstein, Markus Howard, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr

