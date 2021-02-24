Warriors Vs Pacers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h, Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will face the Indiana Pacers after their recent win over the New York Knicks. However, the Pacers have not played since February 17. The Warriors will be at the end of their six-day road trip, looking to return home on a high note. While they won against the Knicks, the Steph Curry-less Warriors lost to the Charlotte Hornets.

"It was a really good win," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after their win in New York. While the Warriors have not lost three in a row, they are also yet to win three in a row. On a high note, the team will have James Wiseman back – out for 11 games with his wrist injury. Kevon Looney too, returned after a 10-day absence.

Malcolm Brogdon is leading the team with 21.6 points per game along with Domantas Sabonis (21.5 PPG). Steph Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr and Andrew Wiggins lead the Warriors.

Warriors vs Pacers live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Pacers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 24, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, February 25, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

Warriors vs Pacers TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN.

Warriors vs Pacers team news

Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert – Out, kidney

TJ Warren – Out, foot

Golden State Warriors

Marquese Chriss – Out for the season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Warriors vs Pacers prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Indiana Pacers.

NBA standings

The Warriors are currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference with 17 wins and 15 losses. The Dallas Mavericks are placed ninth with a 15-15 (win-loss) record, while the Denver Nuggets are placed seventh with 17 wins and 14 losses. The Pacers, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the East with 15 wins and 14 losses. The Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third, while the Toronto Raptors are fifth.

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)