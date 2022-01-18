Warriors Vs Pistons: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Golden State Warriors are all set to host the Detroit Pistons at the iconic Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday night (as per local time). The National Basketball Association (NBA) match is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 AM IST on January 19, 2022.

The Warriors are currently in second place in the Western Conference standings with 31 wins, while the Pistons are currently in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with just 10 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Warriors vs Pistons live streaming details in India, the US and the UK.

Warriors vs Pistons live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Warriors vs Pistons live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Warriors vs Pistons live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 4:00 AM BST on Wednesday, January 19.

Warriors vs Pistons live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Warriors vs Pistons live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18.

Warriors vs Pistons team news

Golden State Warriors predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Power Forward: Juan Toscano-Anderson

Centre: Kevon Looney

Injury news: Jerami Grant (right thumb sprain), Isaiah Livers (right foot soreness)

Detroit Pistons predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Cade Cunningham

Shooting Guard: Killian Hayes

Small Forward: Saddiq Bey

Power Forward: Hamidou Diallo

Centre: Isaiah Stewart

Injury news: James Wiseman (right knee injury), Draymond Green (left disc injury)