Warriors Vs Raptors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Warriors Vs Raptors Prediction

Golden State Warriors are all set to face off against the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming NBA regular season clash on Friday night. The game will be played at the Amalie Arena on Friday and will tip-off at 4:30 AM IST (Saturday, April 3 in India). Here's a look at how to watch NBA live in India, Warriors vs Raptors live stream details and our predictions for the game.

Warriors vs Raptors prediction and preview

The Golden State Warriors have struggled this season and have fallen off the pace in their chase for a place in the NBA playoffs. Steve Kerr's side are 10th in the Western Conference standings, and are well below the .500 mark, with a 23-25 record. The Warriors have won only four of their last 10 games, with only one of those coming in their last five. Steph Curry and Co. suffered a defeat against Miami Heat last time out, falling to a 116-109 defeat, despite Curry's 36 point haul.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have struggled themselves after their highs of 2019, being a pale shadow of their past team The franchise are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-30 record and have won only one of their last 10 games. Their latest defeat came against Oklahoma City Thunder, who romped to a 113-103 win, despite the best efforts of Gray Trent Jr, who top-scored for Toronto with 31 points. While the visiting Warriors have not been in the best form of late, our Warriors vs Raptors prediction is that Steph Curry and co. should have no problems dealing with the Raptors side, who will hope for a repeat of their rare victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Warriors vs Raptors team news: Injured and doubtful players

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Paul Watson (out), Rodney Hood (day-to-day)

Golden State Warriors: Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall, Kevin Looney (day-to-day)

Warriors vs Raptors team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Toronto Raptors: Malachi Flynn, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, Draymond Green, James Wiseman

NBA live telecast: How to watch NBA live in India?

To answer the 'How to watch Warriors vs Raptors live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no NBA live telecast this season in India. The Warriors vs Raptors live stream will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 3. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Warriors, Raptors Twitter)