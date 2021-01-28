Warriors Vs Suns Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA regular season on Thursday night. The game will be played at Talking Stick Resort Arena and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, January 29. Here's a look at how to watch Warriors vs Suns live stream, team news, NBA standings and our prediction for the same.

Warriors vs Suns prediction and preview

The Golden State Warriors are on the rise having registered back to back wins following their defeats against the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks. The Warriors are sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 10-8 record and will look to build on their recent impressive performances and make the playoffs. Golden State defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-11 last time out, despite Stephen Curry (16 pts) not enjoying his best night. James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre Jr led the Warriors attack, scoring 25 and 20 points each as Minnesota crumpled to a defeat.

Final 📊



James - 25p/6r/2b

Kelly - 20p/9r/3a/2s/1b

Andrew - 19p/3r/1a/1s

Damion - 17p/2r/3s

Stephen - 16p/6r/8a

Baze - 7p/3r/2s/1b

Draymond - 6p/8a/6r/1s

Eric - 4p/1a

Brad - 4p/6a/1s

Mike - 3p/1a/1s/1b

Kevon - 2p/10r/4a

Nico - 1r pic.twitter.com/4AbzmUwYVa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 28, 2021

As for the Suns, Phoenix are on a three-game losing streak and find themselves at ninth in the Western Conference Standings. The Suns fell to a close defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder last time out, falling short 97-102. Chris Paul scored a mammoth 32 points but failed to get much support from his teammates as Pheonix slipped to 8-8. The Warriors are favourites on current form, but Phoenix could take a page out of the Knicks' books and mount an upset.

Warriors vs Suns team news: Injured and doubtful players

Golden State Warriors: Alen Smailagic (out)

Alen Smailagic (out) Phoenix Suns: Dario Saric, Damian Jones (out), Devin Booker, Cameron Payne (day-to-day)

Warriors vs Suns team news: Predicted line-ups

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, James Wiseman, Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre Jr, Andrew Wiggins

Stephen Curry, James Wiseman, Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre Jr, Andrew Wiggins Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Deandre Ayton

Warriors vs Suns live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Suns live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, January 29.

(Image Courtesy: Warriors, Suns Instagram)