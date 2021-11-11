Warriors Vs Timberwolves Live Streaming: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

The Golden State Warriors are all set to lock horns against Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA match on Thursday, November 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am IST at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. While the Warriors will come into the game on the back of a convincing win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Timberwolves were handed defeat by Memphis Grizzlies in their clash at FedExForum in Tennessee. Warriors have lost just one match in their nine outings so far in the 2021-22 season. They are currently ranked first in the Western Conference table. Timberwolves, on the other hand, are ranked 12th in the WC table courtesy of six losses in the last nine matches.

Warriors vs Timberwolves: Predicted lineups

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry (Point Guard), Jordan Poole (Shooting Guard), Andrew Wiggins (Small Forward), Draymond Green (Power Forward), Kevon Looney (Centre-Forward).

Minnesota Timberwolves: Patrick Beverly (Point Guard), Anthony Edwards (Shooting Guard), Jaden McDaniels (Small Forward), Taurean Prince (Power Forward), Karl-Anthony Towns (Centre-Forward).

Warriors vs Timberwolves: How to watch the NBA game in India?

Basketball enthusiasts in India can watch the live coverage of the Golden State Warriors versus Minnesota Timberwolves game on the NBA mobile app or website using the NBA League Pass. The League Pass is available for an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, no Indian television network has purchased the rights to show NBA games live in the country.

Warriors vs Timberwolves: How to watch the NBA game in the US?

In the United States, the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will be live broadcast on multiple channels. NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North are amongst those who will show the live feed of the NBA game across the country. Fans will also be able to access the live coverage of the game using the NBA League Pass on its mobile app.

Warriors vs Timberwolves: How to watch the NBA game in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will be live telecast on Sky Sports. For online audiences, the game will be live-streamed on NOW, a video-streaming platform owned and operated by Sky Group. The match will start at 3:00 am UK time on Thursday, November 11.

Image: AP