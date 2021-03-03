Warriors Vs Trail Blazers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h, Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Golden State Warriors in what promises to be a captivating clash in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Moda Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 4. Here's a look at how to watch the Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Warriors vs Trail Blazers prediction and game preview

Both Portland and Golden State are locked in battle for a place in the playoffs and a win for either side on Wednesday night is likely to boost its chances in a tightly contested Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are currently sixth in the West with a 19-14 record and will look to build on their performances and put pressure on fifth seed San Antonio Spurs. The hosts ended their four-game losing run with a 123-11 win over the Charlotte Hornets last time out, many thanks to Carmelo Anthony. The former New York Knicks star came off the bench to score 29 points and was well supported by Damian Lillard and Robert Covington, who scored 23 and 21 each.

As for the Warriors, Golden State saw their three-game winning streak end at the hands of defending champions Los Angeles Lakers last time out. Stephen Curry has carried the team on his shoulders this season but could manage only 16 points on the night as the Warriors slipped to a 117-91 defeat. Steve Kerr's men are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 19-16 record, and a win over Portland will further improve their chances of playoff qualifications. Portland are favourites for the game, but if Stephen Curry can find his mojo back, then nothing can stop the Warriors from taking the win home.

Warriors vs Trail Blazers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Portland Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Harry Giles III, Zach Collins (out)

CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Harry Giles III, Zach Collins (out) Golden State Warriors: none

Warriors vs Trail Blazers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr, Derrick Jones Jr, Carmelo Anthony, Robert Covington

Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr, Derrick Jones Jr, Carmelo Anthony, Robert Covington Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, Draymond Green, James Wiseman

NBA live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Trail Blazers live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 4.

(Image Courtesy: Warriors, Trail Blazers Instagram)