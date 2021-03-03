Warriors Vs Trail Blazers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h, Prediction

Quick links:
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Golden State Warriors in what promises to be a captivating clash in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Moda Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 4. Here's a look at how to watch the Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.
Both Portland and Golden State are locked in battle for a place in the playoffs and a win for either side on Wednesday night is likely to boost its chances in a tightly contested Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are currently sixth in the West with a 19-14 record and will look to build on their performances and put pressure on fifth seed San Antonio Spurs. The hosts ended their four-game losing run with a 123-11 win over the Charlotte Hornets last time out, many thanks to Carmelo Anthony. The former New York Knicks star came off the bench to score 29 points and was well supported by Damian Lillard and Robert Covington, who scored 23 and 21 each.
CARMELO ANTHONYYYYYY @biofreeze | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/hxNuuZHkF8— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 2, 2021
As for the Warriors, Golden State saw their three-game winning streak end at the hands of defending champions Los Angeles Lakers last time out. Stephen Curry has carried the team on his shoulders this season but could manage only 16 points on the night as the Warriors slipped to a 117-91 defeat. Steve Kerr's men are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 19-16 record, and a win over Portland will further improve their chances of playoff qualifications. Portland are favourites for the game, but if Stephen Curry can find his mojo back, then nothing can stop the Warriors from taking the win home.
Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 4.
