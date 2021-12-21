Warrirors Vs Kings: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

The Golden State Warriors will welcome the Sacramento Kings on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00 pm ET (Tuesday, December 21st, 9:00 AM IST) at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors are placed 2nd in the Western Conference table having won 26 and lost six of their 30 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Sacramento Kings are placed 10th having won 13 and lost 18 of their 31 games so far. In terms of form, the Warriors lost to Raptors 100-119 while the Sacramento Kings beat the Kings121-114.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Injury report

For Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are out due to COVID-19 while Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are out nursing injuries.

For the Kings De'Aaron Fox, Louis King, Alex Len, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley and Terance Davis are all out due to COVID-19 while Richaun Holmes has been sidelined due to an eye injury.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Golden State Warriors Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Golden State Warriors live stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the Golden state warriors vs Sacramento Kings can watch the game live on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 10:00 pm ET on Monday, December, 20.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Steph Curry, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu, Tristan Thompson

Image: AP/ Twitter/ Sacramento kings