Was LeBron James Caught Cheating On Wife Savannah James With Sofia Jamora?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his wife Savannah James have been together for close to two decades. The two met in 2002 and got married 11 years later in 2013 after having two children together. However, there have been some recent LeBron James cheating rumours. There were rumours about LeBron James and Sofia Jamora, who is an Instagram model. As a result of some posts and reports, fans took to social media to ask 'was LeBron James caught cheating on wife Savannah James?'.

Was LeBron James caught cheating on wife Savannah James? In a post that was later deleted, Denver Broncos star Nick Vaneett's wife Haliti made a post which accused LeBron James of cheating on Savannah. In her post, she wrote that she was not a James fan, as she does not support 'men who cheat on their wives'. She even mentioned Sofia Jamora, the model with whom James allegedly had an affair.

Sofia Jamora is a popular Instagram model who has often been seen at courtside at the Staples Center. While Jamora has claimed that she is a big NBA fan, people believe it indicates an affair between her and James. However, some reports also state that Halitii has some evidence she is yet to release. On May 3, 2020, Jamora tweeted about the comment saying that people may not realise how much words can hurt. She has since deleted the tweet.

James was previously accused of cheating in 2016 with Rachel Bush, who later clarified the rumours. James allegedly messaged Bush and asked her to attend a Lakers game to hang out with him. Later, Bush cleared the rumours saying that she was dating Cleveland star Jordan Poyer and James' offer was platonic. Bush married Poyer in 2018.

