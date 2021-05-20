WAS Vs IND Dream11: Wizards Vs Pacers Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Indiana Pacers (IND) will be facing the Washington Wizards (WAS) for their upcoming play-in game preceding the 2020-21 playoffs. The game will be scheduled on Thursday, May 20, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, May 21, 5:30 AM IST) at the Capitol One Arena in Washington. Here is a look at the WAS vs IND Dream11 prediction and WAS vs IND Dream11 team.

WAS vs IND preview

The Indiana Pacers – who have faced and lost to the Washington Wizards thrice this season – will need to step up their defence to limit Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook this time around. Whichever team wins will confirm their spot in the NBA playoffs and will take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

"This is the perfect time for us," Domantas Sabonis said after the Pacers' impressive 144-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets. "It is one game. Anything can happen. We're going to come out and keep playing team ball and hopefully get this win". The Wizards, meanwhile, failed to shoot against the Celtics, both their stars failing to perform. Beal was 10-of-25 from the field and Westbrook was 6-of-18. As a team, they shot 14.3% from the three-point line.

"We had a bad game, there's no question," Washington coach Scott Brooks said afterwards. "We haven't had one of these in a long time. ... We'll regroup -- we've got a lot of confidence that our guys are going to bounce back. That's what I love about this group, we've got that bounce-back ability that's pretty good".

Beal, clearly suffering from his injury, could only conjure up a few points vs his 31.3 regular-season average. "It's as good as it's gonna get," Beal said. "You can call me 'one-leg bandit' if you want. For me, it's just going out and showing my team that I'm out here with them. I'm gonna try and be as impactful as I can".

The teams met on May 8, when Beal dropped 50 points. Sabonis, on the other hand, had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists during the 133-132 loss. The Pacers will also play the game without Caris LeVert, who is out due to NBA's health and safety protocols.

Injury report

Indiana Pacers

Edmond Sumner – Day-to-day

Malcolm Brogdon – Day-to-day

Jeremy Lamb – Out, knee

Myles Turner – Out, toe

Caris LeVert – Out

Washington Wizards

Caleb Homesley – Day-to-day

WAS vs IND Dream11 prediction

Point Guard – R Westbrook, T McConnell

Shooting Guard – B Beal

Shooting Forward – R Hachimura, A Holiday

Power Forward – D Bertans

Centre – Robin Lopez, G Bitadze

WAS vs IND Dream11 team top picks

Wizards – Bradley Beal, Westbrook and Rui Hachimura

Pacers – Domantas Sabonis, TJ McConnel and Justin Holiday

Note: The above WAS vs IND team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAS vs IND game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

