WAS Vs MIN Dream11: Mystics Vs Lynx Prediction, Team And Top Picks For WNBA

Washington Mystics [WAS] will face off against the Minnesota Lynx [MIN] in this WNBA encounter. The game will be played at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:00 PM [Wednesday, June 9 at 4: 30 AM IST]. Here is the WAS vs MIN Dream11 team, top picks, and WAS vs MIN Dream11 prediction.

WAS vs MIN game preview

Washington Mystics have had a bad start to the season and hold a miserable, 2-5 record to start the season. They come into the game after losing 96-83 to the Las Vegas Aces. They have played only 7 games this season, and the game against Minnesota will be the first time they will face them since pre-season. Washington will be looking to get back to winning way, and this is the perfect game to do that as even the Minnesota Lynx have been struggling this season. The bad start to the season has mainly been due to the inconsistent shooting, and they will look to change that as they face the Lynx.

All the hustle & heart 💪❤️ in these Top Plays #TogetherDC x @GEICO pic.twitter.com/RJaum2mPLd — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 7, 2021

Minnesota Lynx have not had a great start to the season. They hold a dismal 4-3 record and are 5th in the Western Conference. Sylvia Fowles has once again proven to be brilliant for the Lynx. She has averaged 17.3 points this season, and Minnesota will be hoping she continues her brilliance in the game against the Mystics. A win on Tuesday would help the Lynx pressure the Los Angeles Sparks, who currently occupy the 4th spot.

McBuckets is more than a nickname. @kaymac_2123 is a bucket personified 🪣 pic.twitter.com/WIsB93HjNs — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 7, 2021

WAS vs MIN team rosters

Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Leilani Mitchell, Tina Charles, Myisha Hines Allen, Sydney Wiese, Stella Johnson, Ariel Atkins, Erica McCall, Theresa Plaisance, Kiara Leslie, Shavonte Zellous

Minnesota Lynx: Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles, Layshia Clarendon, Bridget Carleton, Aerial Powers, Crystal Dangerfield, Rachel Banham, Jessica Shepard, Natalie Achonwa, Rennia Davis, Damiris Dantas, Shenise Johnson

WAS vs MIN Dream11 top picks

Washington Mystics: Ariel Atkins, Myisha Hines Allen, Tina Charles

Minnesota Lynx: Aerial Powers, Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier

WAS vs MIN Dream11 team

Point Guard: Rachel Banham

Shooting Guards: Natasha Cloud, Layshia Clarendon

Small Forward: Myisha Hinges Allen, Napheesa Collier

Power Forward: Ariel Atkins

Centre: Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles

WAS vs MIN Dream11 prediction

Minnesota have a strong team and can be brilliant on their day. Sylvia Fowles can be destructive in the paint and can be the difference in the game against the Mystics. We predict Minnesota Lynx to come out victorious in this WNBA game.

Picture Credits: Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx/ Twitter